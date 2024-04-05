Anna Pacquin Net Worth 2024: What Is The "True Blood" Star Worth?

Anna Paquin is a New Zealand-born actress known for her profound and compelling performances in both film and television. She has built a notable career in Hollywood that spans several decades. As of 2024, Anna Paquin's net worth is estimated at $14 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. This represents her success across various high-profile roles. These range from her Oscar-winning performance as a child in The Piano to her starring role in the popular TV series True Blood. Paquin's ability to adapt to diverse roles and her persistent presence in the industry highlight her versatility and commitment to her craft.

An Oscar-Winning Start

US actress Holly Hunter (L), New Zealand's director Jane Campion (R) and actress Anna Paquin pose with their Oscars during the 66th Annual Academy Awards ceremony after winning respectively the awards for best actress, best original screenplay and best supporting actress for the movie "The Piano" in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Anna Paquin's acting career began with a bang when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Piano at the age of 11, making her the second-youngest winner in Oscar history. Her performance in the film was celebrated for its depth and maturity, rare for an actor of her age. This auspicious beginning set the tone for a career marked by a series of challenging and complex roles, establishing her as a serious actress from a very young age.

Starring Role In True Blood

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Actors Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin, and Sam Trammell attend HBO's "True Blood" cast autograph signing during Comic-Con 2014 on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Perhaps best known for her role as Sookie Stackhouse in the HBO series True Blood, Anna Paquin brought a mix of strength and vulnerability to her character, winning the hearts of audiences worldwide. The show ran for seven seasons and was a critical and commercial success. It also boosted Paquin's profile significantly and contributed greatly to her net worth. Further, her performance earned her multiple award nominations. This solidified her position as a leading actress in television.

Diverse Roles & Continued Success

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin attend the. Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on. December 15, 2021, also in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Beyond The Piano and True Blood, Paquin has taken on many roles that showcase her versatility. From blockbuster movies like the X-Men series to independent films and other TV series, she has consistently chosen roles that challenge her and allow her to express a wide range of emotions. Her career choices reflect a preference for complex characters and narratives in a dramatic, comedic, or action-packed setting.

Anna Paquin's journey from a young Oscar winner to a respected figure in Hollywood showcases her remarkable talent and her ability to leave a lasting impression in both film and television. Her continued success and the varied nature of her roles speak to her versatility and enduring appeal as an actress.