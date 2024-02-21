Skylar Diggins-Smith Net Worth 2024: What Is The WNBA Basketball Icon Worth?

Skylar Diggins-Smith has sculpted an exceptional career over a decade. With an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2024, her financial status is a testament to her prowess on the basketball court and her ventures off it. This estimation comes from Eric Singer, a reputable source in the sports financial analytics field, highlighting her financial success amidst the challenges and triumphs of her career. Diggins-Smith's journey from a college basketball sensation at Notre Dame to a professional powerhouse in the WNBA encapsulates her growth as an athlete and an influential figure in sports.

Before delving into the financial aspects of her career, it's crucial to understand the foundation that Diggins-Smith built, leading to her current standing. At Notre Dame, she was not just a standout player. She was also a leader who propelled her team to multiple NCAA tournament appearances, including two National Championship games. This set the stage for her selection as the third overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock, which later became the Dallas Wings, marking the beginning of her professional career. Her impact was immediate, earning her multiple All-Star selections and solidifying her status as one of the league's premier guards.

Early Career & Rise To Stardom

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins, and Diana Taurasi of Team United States pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Skylar Diggins-Smith's ascent in basketball began at Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana, where she was recognized as a McDonald's All-American and the National Gatorade Player of the Year. Her collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame further established her as a formidable force, leading the Fighting Irish to two consecutive NCAA Championship games. Diggins-Smith's ability to perform under pressure and her leadership qualities made her an invaluable asset to her teams. Her college years were not just about basketball; they were about building a legacy that would follow her into the professional leagues.

WNBA Success & Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: (L-R) ESPYs host Drake with WNBA player Skylar Diggins onstage during the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Upon entering the WNBA, Diggins-Smith's impact was felt immediately. She faced the challenge of transitioning from college to professional play with grace and tenacity, quickly becoming a leading scorer for her team. Her dedication to improving her game was evident in her receipt of the Most Improved Player Award in 2014. However, Diggins-Smith's career has not been without its hurdles. She has navigated injuries, team changes, and the challenge of balancing her professional and personal life, especially after becoming a mother. Despite these challenges, her resilience and commitment to excellence have never wavered, further cementing her status as a role model for aspiring athletes everywhere.

Off-Court Ventures and Advocacy

Beyond the basketball court, Skylar Diggins-Smith has made significant strides in advocacy and entrepreneurship. Her commitment to social justice, mental health awareness, and gender equality in sports has made her a powerful voice off the court. Diggins-Smith has also ventured into business, aligning with brands that share her values and vision, thereby increasing her net worth beyond her basketball salary. Her engagement in various initiatives, including youth camps and literary projects, showcases her dedication to leveraging her platform for positive change, making her influence felt far beyond the realm of sports.