Best "Year Of The Dragon" Sneakers For Chinese New Year 2024

If you celebrate Chinese New Year, then you know that 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon. Overall, this is a wonderful celebration, and there is a lot of historical significance to it. Every single year, Nike delivers a collection of Chinese New Year-inspired sneakers. Consequently, we are looking at five incredible Year Of The Dragon shoes that you should be checking out right now.

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Year of the Dragon"

Image via Flight Club

Firstly, we have this Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Year Of The Dragon" colorway. It is a shoe that is packed with unique colors. From the green overlays to the shimmery red Nike swoosh, this shoe hits you with a punch. Moreover, there is some gold on the sneaker which gives you even more of a reason to pay attention. All in all, this is a sneaker you cannot go wrong with.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "YOTD"

Image via Flight Club

Secondly, we have the Adidas Harden Vol. 7. This is one of the more out of the box sneakers to come out over the past year or so. However, it certainly pays off, as does this "Year Of The Dragon" offering. From the white quilted pattern to the black and gold aesthetics of the back heel, this is a cool entry. If you want something that will help you stand out, this will definitely work.

Wmns Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Year of the Dragon"

Image via GOAT

Once again, we have an Air Jordan 1 Low on this. However, this time is a women's colorway. Overall, this offering has a white base, burgundy overlays, and a gold Nike swoosh. In fact, this Nike swoosh has some nice patterns on it that bring the Chinese New Year aesthetic together. It's an awesome aesthetic and one that should not be overlooked.

Nike Zoom KD 4 "Year of the Dragon 2.0"

Image via Nike

Next up on our list, we have the newest version of "Year Of The Dragon" Nike KD 4. This new offering is one that is going to jump out at you thanks to the colors and the silhouette itself. Firstly, the shoe is covered in neutral clay tones that layer perfectly with one another. Furthermore, the red Nike swoosh on the lace strap gives this shoe the perfect pop of color. All KD fans need to go out and get these.

Air Jordan 2 Retro Low "YOTD"

Image via GOAT

Lastly, but certainly not least, we have this Air Jordan 2 Low "Year Of The Dragon." This shoe has a unique white upper to it with some burgundy on the back heel. Furthermore, there is some gold trim to really make it pop. Burgundy and light green emerge from the outsole for good measure. Needless to say, it is another great return for the AJ2 Low.

