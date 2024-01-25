Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar Delivered A Rap Epic With "No More Parties In LA"

Kanye West came out with The Life Of Pablo back in 2016. Overall, this is a project that fans were extremely excited about. Although there were some detractors to the album at first, it is now considered as another classic in his discography. Moreover, there were some interesting singles that were released prior to the full release. One of those tracks was none other than "No More Parties In LA." In fact, just a week ago today, this song turned eight years old. It is a song that features Kendrick Lamar and has some of Kanye's best rapping of the last decade.

Ye has delivered plenty of tracks that feature great rapping over the years. However, "No More Parties In LA" is something truly special. Kendrick was at the top of his game during this era, so to have him on the song came as a surprise. Moreover, Kanye outrapped Kendrick at points. Sure, Kanye had a much longer part, but no matter. Ye was going ballistic on the song, and it made for one of the most memorable moments on all of TLOP.

Kanye West x Kendrick Lamar

These days, this track continues to live in infamy. Whenever Ye gives us a poorly phrased "Burger King" bar, fans reflect fondly on perhaps the last great verse he ever gave us. Hopefully, Ye gets back to this version of himself sometime in the future. At this point, it is hard to believe it will ever happen.

Let us know your thoughts on "No More Parties In LA," in the comments section down below. Is this your favorite track off The Life Of Pablo? If not, what is? Also, who had the better performance, Ye or Kendrick? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

A backpack n***a with luxury tastebuds

And the Louis Vuitton store got all of my pay stubs

Got pussy from beats I did for n****s more famous

When did I become A-list? I wasn't even on a list

