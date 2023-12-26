Kris Kross: Where Are They Now?

Kris Kross was an iconic '90s rap duo whose style and sound influenced the culture for years. The pair, Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith, remained active from 1991 until 1996. They also held a 20th anniversary reunion tour in 2013, bringing in droves of classic hip hop fans to catch the former child stars performing.

First discovered by So So Def label head Jermaine Dupri, Kris Kross was the youngest rap duo to find mainstream success, with platinum and gold records at ages 12 and 13. Their double-platinum hit single "Jump" ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, and each of their three albums, Totally Krossed Out, Da Bomb, and Young, Rich & Dangerous, topped the charts.

The duo is often characterized by their signature look, wearing their clothes backward. Despite their fame and popularity, the pair no longer seem to be an ever-present force in culture like some of their '90s peers, leaving many fans to wonder what the duo is up to today.

Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--FEBRUARY 24: Rap group Kris Kross (aka Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith) appears in a portrait taken on February 24, 1992 in New York City.

Tragically, Chris Kelly passed away in 2013 at the age of 34. The rapper had a long and documented struggle with drug abuse, which he was actively attempting to detox days before his death. According to a toxicology report for the former child star, there was a mixture of substances, including heroin and cocaine, in his system when he passed away. Just one day before he died, Kelly filmed a video of himself rapping, signaling a clear and ever-present love for the art form that changed his life. The tragic passing occurred just two months after the pair reunited for their 20th-anniversary tour.

Kris Kross fans were obviously heartbroken at the loss, along with the hip hop community at large. Jermaine Dupri released an open letter to his fans via Twitter following Kelly's death, praising the artist as the son he never had. Likewise, Chris Smith shared a tearful statement to the press: "Chris Kelly was my Best Friend. He was like a brother. I love him and will miss him dearly. Our friendship began as little boys in first grade. We grew up together. It was a blessing to achieve the success, travel the world and entertain Kris Kross fans all around the world with my best friend."

Chris Smith

As the sole surviving member of the duo, Chris Smith has led several new and exciting projects. The Kris Kross star owns his own lifestyle brand called Urbane Muse. On the official Urbane Muse site, the rapper designs and sells clothing items, accessories, and other high-end products. The 44-year-old entrepreneur is also active on Instagram, sharing life updates, throwback photos, and links to new and upcoming projects.

Smith has spoken about branching into solo music endeavors since 2014. This finally became a reality in November of 2023 when the rapper released his first solo album, SMITH Vol. 1. The project consists of 7 original tracks and is available to purchase as a physical CD or to stream on Apple Music. Despite the tragic loss of his Kris Kross collaborator, Smith seems prepared to continue producing art in the face of adversity.

