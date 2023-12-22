"The PJs" Stars: Where Are They Now?

The PJs was an animated sitcom that first graced television screens in the late 90s. It was a groundbreaking show that tackled many social issues through humor and satire. Eddie Murphy, Larry Wilmore, and Steve Tompkins were the creators of the adult sitcom. The series follows the comedic misadventures of Thurgood Stubbs, the superintendent of the Hilton-Jacobs housing project. Thurgood navigates the challenges of managing the building alongside his wife Muriel.

The PJs featured a talented ensemble cast that brought the characters of the Hilton-Jacobs housing project to life. With such a star-studded series, most of the names on the project are still largely active. They’ve also gone on to achieve even more success in the industry. Here’s what the stars who lent their voices to this unique and socially relevant animated series are up to.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy needs no introduction. The comedic genius behind the central character Thurgood Stubbs, has continued to be a force in the entertainment industry. In fact, he already had his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame years before the show began. After The PJs, Murphy delved into various film projects, including the successful Shrek franchise, where he voiced the iconic character of Donkey. He continued to achieve success with films like Dreamgirls, Tower Heist, and Dolemite Is My Name.

In 2019, Murphy made a triumphant return to comedy on Saturday Night Live. His brilliant performances earned him an Emmy Award. The A-list star also starred in the sequel of Coming To America, over 30 years after the release of the first film. His most recent film appearance was in the 2023 Christmas comedy film, Candy Cane Lane. Eddie Murphy is also a musician, and has showcased his talents over the years.

Loretta Devine

Devine, who provided the voice of Thurgood’s wife, Muriel Stubbs, has also enjoyed a prolific career in television and film. With appearances in popular series and films like Grey’s Anatomy, Dreamgirls, The Preacher’s Wife, Madea’s Big Happy Family, and The Carmichael Show, Devine has showcased her versatility as an actress. The Emmy-winning actress is also an established Broadway act. In 2019, she starred in the series Family Reunion and was nominated for the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. She continues to be a sought-after talent in the industry.

Ja'net DuBois

Ja’net DuBois, the voice of the outspoken senior citizen Mrs. Avery, was a multi-faceted talent known for her role in Good Times. She also appeared in notable projects: The Sophisticated Gent, and Touched By An Angel. She was also famous for co-writing and singing the iconic theme song of The Jeffersons. Sadly, Dubois passed away in 2020 of cardiac arrest. Before she passed, she starred in the 2016 film She’s Got A Plan and appeared as herself in the TV special Live in Front of A Studio Audience: Good Times.

Shawn Michael Howard

Known for voicing Smokey, Shawn Howard has continued his career in the entertainment industry. He has starred in films such as 3000 Miles To Graceland, Next Day Air, and The Inheritance. The actor has also appeared in the TV shows: NYPD Blue, American Dad, and Family Guy. Notably, Howard has voiced some characters in the video gaming world. His most popular voice roles include Michael Dawson in Lost: Via Domus, and Kris in Syndicate. Whether on screen or behind the scenes, Howard's contributions reflect his commitment to storytelling.

Michael Paul Chan

After voicing Jimmy Ho on The PJs, Michael Chan has continued to showcase his acting prowess in various projects. He is best known for his roles in TV series The Closer and Major Crimes. However, Chan has also gained a fanbase for himself by starring in Arrested Development, Bones, and MacGyver. He recently starred as Walt in the 2023 series Hello Tomorrow. With a career spanning film and television, Chan's performances continue to resonate with audiences.

Jenifer Lewis

Continuing to make her mark in Hollywood, Jenifer Lewis is widely celebrated. She has been lauded for her acting prowess and advocacy for mental health awareness. Lewis voiced the hilarious character, Bebe Ho, on The PJs. The actress is known for her roles in films like Think Like A Man, The Wedding Ringer, Baggage Claim, and The Cookout. She has also lent her voice to characters in the film The Princess And The Frog, and the Cars franchise. The actress got married in 2012 to retired US Marine Arnold Byrd. In 2014, Lewis began starring as Ruby in the comedy series Black-ish, which won her two Critics’ Choice Awards. In 2017, she wrote a memoir titled The Mother Of Black Hollywood: A Memoir. She released another book, Walking In My Joy: In These Streets in 2022 to widespread praise.

Michele Morgan

Michele Morgan lent her voice to Juicy Hudson in The PJs. She has ventured into diverse projects since the end of the show. In 2002, she starred in the film The Other Brother as Bobbi. Morgan also starred in the TV series: Static Shock, and NYPD Blue. She also voiced Rosa Parks in the popular animated show The Boondocks. Morgan has been largely under the radar since the mid-2000s.

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson is the versatile and talented voice actor behind Papa Hudson and Rasta Man. He is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in animation. Known for his distinct deep voice, the actor has gone on to voice a vast array of animated characters. These include: Lilo & Stitch, The Matrix Revolutions, Mortal Kombat, Family Guy, and American Dad. His most recent role was the character of Mr. Dinkles in the third Trolls film, and Kamek in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Cassi Davis

Since The PJs, Cassi Davis has become widely recognized for her role as Ella Payne on the television series Tyler Perry's House of Payne, which premiered in 2006. Davis continued to play this central character throughout the series' successful run. Additionally, she has appeared in various Tyler Perry productions such as Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea on the Run, A Madea Family Funeral, and more recently, A Madea Homecoming.