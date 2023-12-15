Lisa Wu Net Worth 2023: What Is The “RHOA” Star Worth?

Lisa Wu, a name synonymous with the glitz and glamour of reality television, particularly known for her role in The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), has made a mark in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, reflecting her diverse career as a reality TV personality, businesswoman, and actress. This article delves into Lisa Wu's journey, exploring the facets of her career and the endeavors that have contributed to her current net worth.

Lisa Wu first gained widespread attention through her appearance on RHOA. Her dynamic presence on the show won her fans and showcased her entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond the reality TV screen, Wu has ventured into various business endeavors. She owns a real estate firm, Hartwell and Associates. She has also launched a baby clothing line, Hart 2 Hart Baby, and a jewelry line called Wu Girls. These ventures demonstrate her versatility and business acumen.

Diversifying Into Acting & Writing

PATERSON, NJ - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mayor Jose Joey Torres and Lisa Wu-Hartwell attend D.A.N.I. House Celebrity Hoop Jam at John F. Kennedy High School on April 27, 2010 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Apart from her business pursuits, Lisa Wu has also explored her talents in acting and writing. She co-authored a book about sisterhood titled When The Cake Is Made in 2010, adding author to her list of roles. Her acting career includes roles in Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, theater roles in Atlanta, and a part in the Vince Vaughn summer comedy The Internship. These endeavors highlight her multifaceted talents and her ability to diversify her career.

Personal Life & Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: (L-R) TV personalities Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu Hartwell, NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' attend the 2009 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption ***

Lisa Wu's personal life has also been a topic of interest for many. She was married to NFL player Ed Hartwell while appearing on RHOA and has three sons, two from her first marriage to Keith Sweat and another son with Ed Hartwell. Her journey has not been without challenges. The foreclosure of the mansion she shared with Ed Hartwell and their subsequent divorce were public setbacks. However, these experiences have only added to her resilience and determination.

With an estimated net worth of $100,000 as of 2023, Lisa Wu's financial standing is a testament to her hard work and diverse career choices. This figure might not be as high as some of her reality TV counterparts. However, it is important to note the various ups and downs in her career and personal life that have influenced her financial status. Her net worth reflects her continuous effort to reinvent herself and stay relevant in the ever-changing entertainment industry.

Conclusion

AUSTELL, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 25: Lisa Wu attends the 2023 Pink Awards at Riverside EpiCenter on February 25, 2023 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Lisa Wu's journey is one of resilience, versatility, and continuous evolution. From her early days on RHOA to her business, acting, and writing ventures, she has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and thrive in various fields. While modest, her estimated net worth of $100,000 in 2023 is a testament to her hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. Lisa Wu remains a notable figure in the entertainment industry. Her story inspires many aspiring to diversify careers and overcome personal and professional challenges.