Patrick Stump Net Worth 2023: What Is The Fall Out Boy Star Worth?

Patrick Stump, the iconic lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band Fall Out Boy, has made significant waves in the music industry. As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what has contributed to his success?

Born as Patrick Stumph on April 27, 1984, in Evanston, Illinois, Patrick was introduced to music at a young age. His father, David, was a folk singer, and his mother, Patricia, worked as an accountant. The youngest of three siblings, Patrick's passion for music was evident early on. He played drums in several Chicago bands during his youth, including Public Display of Infection, Patterson, and Xgrinding processX.

Rise To Stardom With Fall Out Boy

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy. Attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In 2001, Patrick's life took a significant turn when he met Joe Trohman and Pete Wentz, who were in the process of forming Fall Out Boy. Initially auditioning as a drummer, Patrick's vocal prowess was soon recognized, leading him to become the band's lead singer. Their debut album, Take This to Your Grave, released in 2003, set the stage for their future successes.

The band's 2005 album, From Under the Cork Tree, brought them mainstream recognition with hit singles like "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "Dance, Dance." Their success continued with albums like Infinity on High in 2007 and Save Rock and Roll in 2013, which topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Exploring Solo Ventures

IRVINE, CA - MAY 31: Musician Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs onstage. During the 22nd Annual KROQ Weenie Roast at Verizon Wireless Music Center. On May 31, 2014 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

While Fall Out Boy's success played a significant role in Patrick's net worth, his solo endeavors also contributed. In 2011, during the band's hiatus, Patrick released his debut solo album, Soul Punk. Despite facing some criticism, Patrick showcased his versatility and hinted at the possibility of future solo projects.

Outside of Fall Out Boy, Patrick has collaborated with a plethora of artists, including Kat Graham, All Time Low, and Blink-182. His production credits are equally impressive, having worked with bands like Cobra Starship and Gym Class Heroes. Additionally, Patrick has contributed to various soundtracks and even penned songs for animated series. Further, Patrick's talents aren't limited to music. He has made appearances on popular TV shows like Law & Order and House. His voice-acting credits include animated series such as Robot Chicken and Teen Titans Go!

Personal Life & Influences

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE/SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stump of band "Fall Out Boy" visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on January 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Patrick's musical influences range from legends like David Bowie and Michael Jackson to classical composers like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. These diverse inspirations have undoubtedly shaped his unique sound. In his personal life, Patrick married Elisa Yao in 2012, and the couple resides in Chicago, Illinois, with their two children.

Patrick Stump's net worth of $16 million in 2023 is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft. From his early days in Chicago bands to his rise to stardom with Fall Out Boy and his solo ventures, Patrick has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.