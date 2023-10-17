Andy Hurley Net Worth 2023: What Is The Fall Out Boy Star Worth?

Andy Hurley, the renowned drummer of the iconic rock band Fall Out Boy, has made a significant mark in the music industry. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $14 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what has contributed to his success? Let's delve into the journey of this rock star.

The Rise Of Fall Out Boy

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of the band Fall Out Boy arrive at the "Los Premios MTV 2009" Latin America Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on October 15, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage)

Andy Hurley was born on May 31, 1980, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. He is best recognized as the drummer for Fall Out Boy, a band that formed in 2001. The group's debut album, Take This to Your Grave, was released in 2003, marking the beginning of their rise to fame. Their subsequent albums, such as From Under the Cork Tree in 2005, produced hit singles like "Dance, Dance" and "Sugar, We're Goin Down." These songs went double platinum and led to the band's nomination for Best New Artist at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Fall Out Boy's success didn't stop there. Their 2007 album, Infinity on High, topped the Billboard 200 chart, featuring singles like "Thanks fr th Mmrs" and "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race." By 2013, their album Save Rock and Roll also secured the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, boasting the triple Platinum single "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)." Over the years, Fall Out Boy has sold over 7.5 million albums globally, winning MTV Video Music Awards and multiple Teen Choice Awards.

Personal Beliefs & Endorsements

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 10: Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy. Performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Comerica Park on August 10, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

While many associate Hurley primarily with Fall Out Boy, his musical journey extends beyond this band. He has played in hardcore bands and even formed a heavy metal supergroup called The Damned Things alongside Joe Trohman. Additionally, he collaborated with the hardcore punk band Enabler.

Andy Hurley is not just a musician; he's a man of principles. He follows a vegan lifestyle and identifies as straight edge. Interestingly, he also subscribes to the philosophy of anarcho-primitivism, which advocates for a return to how humans lived 10,000 years ago. Despite the seeming contradiction between this belief and his modern career, Hurley once humorously remarked in a 2007 interview with Alternative Press, "It's a living." On the professional front, brands like Sabian cymbals, Vic Firth drumsticks, and C&C Custom drums endorse him.

Conclusion

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Recording artists/musicians Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Joe Trohman. Of Fall Out Boy pose for a photo after ringing the NYSE closing bell. At New York Stock Exchange on January 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Andy Hurley's net worth in 2023 is a testament to his talent, dedication, and significant impact on the music world. From his early days in Menomonee Falls to touring the world with Fall Out Boy, Hurley's journey inspires many. His diverse musical collaborations, personal beliefs, and endorsements add layers to his intriguing persona. As the drummer of one of this generation's most celebrated rock bands, Andy Hurley's legacy in the music industry is undeniable.