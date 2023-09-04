Steve Harwell Of Smash Mouth Passes Away At 56

Steve Harwell was the lead singer of the band Smash Mouth, which came to fame in the late 90s. Of course, they came up with the song “All-Star,” which is still an infamous song, even today. Unfortunately, it was revealed over the weekend that Harwell was going through some medical issues. He had been dealing with liver failure and was receiving hospice care. Overall, his manager Robert Hayes had made it clear that he wouldn’t be alive for much longer. Today, Harwell passed away at the age of 56.

As it turns out, Harwell retired from Smash Mouth about two years ago due to health complications. Numerous videos of Harwell performing erratically had made their way online, fueling rumors that he had an alcohol problem. However, Hayes made sure to remember Harwell on the best terms possible. As he told numerous publications in a statement, the former frontman was an “American original” who was an incredible artist. There was a lot of admiration in the statement.

Steve Harwell Was Beloved By Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 20: Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at The Park at The Grove on July 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

