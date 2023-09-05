Wood Harris Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Wood Harris, a name that resonates with many film and TV enthusiasts, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, Wood Harris’s net worth stands at an impressive $2 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass this fortune? Let’s delve deeper into the life and career of this talented actor.

Born Sherwin David Harris on October 17, 1969, in Chicago, Wood Harris grew up alongside his older brother, actor Steve Harris. Their parents, John Harris, a bus driver, and Mattie Harris, a seamstress, raised them in Illinois. Wood’s early life was rooted in education and sports. He was an active member of the basketball team at St. Joseph High School in Chicago. Later, he pursued a BA in Theatre Arts from Northern Illinois University and furthered his studies with a Master of Arts from New York University. Interestingly, during this period, he also expressed a keen interest in the music industry.

Rise To Stardom

Wood Harris’s journey to fame began with a significant role alongside Tupac Shakur and Duane Martin in the 1994 basketball movie Above The Rim. His talent didn’t go unnoticed, and he soon found himself gracing both the big and small screens. The late nineties saw him in blockbusters like As Good As It Gets (1998) and Woody Allen’s comedy film Celebrity (1998). His portrayal in the film Morning Prep even earned him the New York Film Festival’s 1st Run Best Actor Award.

However, it was his role as Avon Barksdale in HBO’s drama The Wire that truly catapulted him to fame. This role, which spanned three seasons with a guest appearance in the fifth, garnered him immense critical acclaim.

Diverse Roles And Achievements

Harris’s versatility is evident in the range of roles he has undertaken. From playing the legendary guitarist in the film Hendrix to starring in Remember The Titans, his performances have always been noteworthy. His role in The Wire was just the beginning. He went on to produce his album Beautiful Wonderful in 2005 and took on roles in films like Sweetwater, Just Another Day, and the ESPN 30 for 30 film Benji.

His association with the Marvel universe began with his role as Gale in Ant-Man. Fans also loved his portrayal of Tony “Little Duke” Evers in the Rocky franchise’s new installment, Creed, and its two sequels, Creed II and Creed III.

Television Appearances

Apart from movies, Harris has made significant contributions to television. He played Damon Cross in Empire from 2018-2020 and appeared in shows like Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes On Television, The New Addition Story, The Watsons Go To Birmingham, and Winning Time.

Personal Life

Away from the limelight, Harris leads a contented life with his wife, Rebekah Harris, whom he married in 2002. The couple is blessed with two children, and they split their time between New York and California.

Conclusion

Wood Harris’s net worth of $2 million in 2023 is a testament to his dedication, talent, and the diverse roles he has embraced over the years. From his early days in Chicago to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Harris’s journey is both inspiring and commendable.