High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player On Live TV

With documentaries like BS High hitting streaming platforms, there is increased scrutiny on High School football. Overall, there are some bad people associated with high school athletics. While some claim to have your child’s best interest in mind, that is not always the case. It can be extremely difficult to navigate these spaces, especially when you think about what is on the line. Although the coaches are now under more scrutiny than ever, some are still abusing their positions of power.

According to TMZ, a coach at an Atlanta high school was arrested recently after punching a player on the sidelines. The game was being televised, and consequently, the punch was caught on cameras. This match was between Mays H.S. and Douglas H.S. Subsequently after the punch, the player was in quite a bit of pain and was even clutching at his stomach. It was a horrific display that was immediately dealt with. According to Atlanta Public Schools, the coach is being investigated, as we speak. The coach will also be charged.

Read More: High School Football Star Tackles Referee In Now-Viral Video

High School Football Under Scrutiny

“Video from the live broadcast of the game appears to show the lay coach physically assaulting a player,” APS said, according to TMZ. “The adult will be charged with simple battery and faces administrative charges from the district as well. The safety and well-being of all APS students remains a high priority for the district and all APS employees are held to the highest standard of conduct and professionalism.” Overall, it is good to see the school system acting swiftly in this instance. Otherwise, who knows what that coach could have done to another player?

This is all very distressing and we hope this is not part of a larger trend. Players have more of a platform than ever before, so hopefully, they can stop more coaches like this from getting away with abuse. Let us know what you thought of the whole situation, in the comments section above. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: 10 High School Football Players Charged In Hazing And Sexual Assault Case

[Via]