Craig Ferguson Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?

Craig Ferguson, a name synonymous with late-night television, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did the Scottish-born American comedian, actor, writer, and director amass such wealth? Let’s delve into his journey.

Born on May 17, 1962, in Springburn, Glasgow, Scotland, Craig’s life was anything but ordinary. His family relocated to Cumbernauld when he was just six months old. His initial foray into the U.S. was at the age of 13, visiting an uncle in Long Island. After leaving high school at 16, he took up an apprenticeship as an electronics technician. However, the bustling city of New York beckoned him in 1983, where he dabbled in various jobs, from construction in Harlem to working as a nightclub bouncer.

Rise To Stardom

Craig Ferguson during 13th Annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Craig’s entertainment career began in the UK, where he explored music, comedy, and theatre. He played drums for several Glasgow punk bands, including Night Creatures and Exposure. His association with vocalist Peter Capaldi in the band Dreamboys was a significant phase, with Capaldi inspiring him to venture into stand-up comedy.

His comedic character, a parody of patriotic native folk singers, became a sensation at the 1986 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This success opened doors to small TV roles in the UK and a stint in the London West End production of The Rocky Horror Show in 1991.

Conquering Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 01: Late night host Craig Ferguson poses in the press room during the GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live at Club Nokia on December 1, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

1994 marked a turning point when Craig moved to Los Angeles after his sketch comedy show The Ferguson Theory saw a brief run in the UK. His American acting debut was in the 1995 comedy Maybe This Time. However, it was his role as Mr. Wick on The Drew Carey Show (1996-2003) that catapulted him to fame. During this period, he also penned and starred in films like The Big Tease and Saving Grace.

His diverse acting credits include movies like The Ugly Truth, How To Train Your Dragon and Kick-Ass. Craig’s stand-up comedy tours across the U.S. and Canada, including performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, further solidified his reputation.

The Late-Night Legacy

Regis Philbin and Craig Ferguson during Regis Philbin and Rob Morrow Visit “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” – January 18, 2005 at CBS Television City in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

In 2004, Craig took over the reins of CBS’s The Late Late Show, bringing a unique flavor to late-night television. His monologues, delivered intimately close to the camera, set him apart from his peers. The show’s success was evident, with ratings surpassing competitors like Late Night With Conan O’Brien and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

However, by 2014, Craig decided to bid adieu to The Late Late Show. He later hosted shows like Join Or Die With Craig Ferguson on the History channel and The Craig Ferguson Show on SiriusXM Satellite radio.

Personal Insights

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 26: TV host Craig Ferguson (L), winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award and Megan Wallace Cunningham attend The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for NATAS)

Craig’s journey to American citizenship culminated in 2008, an event he proudly showcased on The Late Late Show. After years in Hollywood, he returned to his roots in Scotland in 2019. On the personal front, Craig has been married thrice, with his current marriage to art dealer Megan Wallace-Cunningham blessing them with a son in 2011. A vegan since 2016, Craig is also a testament to resilience, having maintained sobriety since 1992.

Conclusion

Craig Ferguson’s net worth of $30 million in 2023 is a testament to his talent, hard work, and versatility. From punk bands in Glasgow to the glitzy world of Hollywood, his journey is an inspiration to many.