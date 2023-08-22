NBA Facebook Hacked By Disgruntled Former Employee

Overall, the NBA is one of the biggest leagues in the entire world. Although a lot of people have had their complaints about the league, others absolutely love it. At the end of the day, the NBA is an institution that truly cannot be beaten. They have some of the best athletes in the world, and this is a league that does huge numbers on social media. Speaking of social media, however, it does seem like the league needs to do a much better job of securing its various accounts. We say that because of a situation that arose recently that has brought great embarrassment to the league.

As you can see in the tweet down below, the NBA Facebook page was actually hacked by a former employee. They likely still had access to the account and decided to vent their frustrations. In the rant, the former employee claims that the social media team was being spread thin. Overall, they would have to work upwards of 14-hour days and would only make a salary that amounted to less than $50K per year. This is hardly enough to sustain oneself in today’s economy, and the employee made that clear.

Read More: James Harden Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Icon Worth?

The NBA Facebook Goes Viral

The NBA's facebook was hacked by an alleged former employee this morning. The employee claimed working condition were harsh, and they worked 14 hour shifts with out breaks. 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/7ZjulVZiwT — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 21, 2023

Furthermore, the employee urged for people to donate to mental health causes if they could. They also wanted to make sure that people knew just how good quitting was for them. Needless to say, if you are thinking of being a social media coordinator for the NBA, you may have to rethink that path. Although, it should be noted that these are just allegations. None of these working conditions have actually been confirmed. Instead, all we have is this NBA Facebook post to go off of.

Let us know what you think of the actions of the employee, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: NBA Season To Open With West Coast Blockbusters