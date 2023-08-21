Paige VanZant Net Worth 2023: What Is The Former UFC Star Worth?

In the world of mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, few names have garnered as much attention as Paige VanZant. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million US dollars, according to FightFans. But how did she amass this wealth, and what has her journey been like?

Paige VanZant is not just any fighter; she’s a former American professional mixed martial artist who transitioned into professional wrestling. Her journey began in 2012, and by the age of 18, she was already making waves in the MMA world. The UFC, recognizing her potential, signed her in 2013. She made an impressive promotional debut against Kailin Curran at UFC Fight Night 57 and continued to build her reputation with subsequent victories, including a notable submission win over Alex Chambers.

Transitioning Beyond The UFC

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: Paige VanZant reacts after her submission loss to Amanda Ribas in their flyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, every fighter’s journey has its ups and downs. After a setback against Amanda Ribas, VanZant decided to explore opportunities outside the UFC. In 2020, she inked a deal with Bare Knuckle FC. Her debut in this new arena was against Britain Hart in February 2021, which unfortunately did not go in her favor. She faced another challenge in July 2021 against Rachael Ostovich, a familiar opponent whom she had previously defeated in MMA. However, this time, in the bare-knuckle format, Ostovich emerged victorious.

A New Chapter With AEW

Dublin , Ireland – 25 February 2022; Paige VanZant watches on from the corner of husband Austin Vanderford during his Middleweight world title bout against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275 at the 3Arena in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

2022 saw VanZant taking another significant step in her career. She signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), marking her official entry into the world of professional wrestling. While she is expected to make her in-ring debut for the promotion, she has not closed the door on MMA. In an interview with ESPN, VanZant expressed her continued interest in MMA, emphasizing that she’s still young and has a lot to offer.

Financial Insights Into VanZant’s Net Worth

SACRAMENTO, CA – DECEMBER 17: Paige VanZant stands in the Octagon before her women’s strawweight bout against Michelle Waterson during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Golden 1 Center Arena on December 17, 2016 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The figure of $1 million as VanZant’s net worth in 2022 is based on her earnings with Bare Knuckle FC. However, this does not account for her association with All Elite Wrestling. Given the popularity and financial potential of professional wrestling, it’s likely that her net worth will see a significant boost in the coming years.

Conclusion

Paige VanZant’s journey from a young MMA fighter to a UFC star and now a professional wrestler with AEW is nothing short of inspiring. Her net worth of around $1 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and ability to adapt and evolve in the ever-changing world of combat sports. As fans, we can only wait with bated breath to see what the future holds for this talented athlete.