Taryn Manning Net Worth 2023: What Is The “OITNB” Star Worth?

Taryn Manning’s career is a colorful mix of roles, rhythm, and resilience. Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, Manning discovered her love for acting and music at a young age. A move to California put her on the path to stardom, with small roles on television shows leading to more prominent parts on the big screen. Her role in the 2002 film Crossroads was a turning point, displaying her acting chops alongside pop sensation Britney Spears. The journey from bit parts to the big leagues wasn’t without its struggles. However, Manning’s tenacity paid off, leading to a net worth of $2 million in 2023, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The DJ Turned TV Star

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 30: Actress and musician Taryn Manning spins records. At the Primary Wave Pre-Grammy Party sponsored by Nivea at SLS Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

From DJing to stealing scenes in hit TV shows, Taryn Manning’s career is anything but monochromatic. Her role as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the acclaimed series Orange Is the New Black was a masterstroke. It helped transform her into a household name. Her portrayal earned rave reviews and helped cement the show’s legacy. On the music front, Manning has showcased her talents as a singer and DJ. This proves that she can spin both records and riveting performances. Her single “Send Me Your Love” reached the top of Billboard‘s Dance Club charts, a sweet melody of success in an already illustrious career.

Behind The Scenes & Screen

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Actors Uzo Aduba, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Taryn Manning, and Danielle Brooks pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The camera’s flash and the spotlight’s glare can often overshadow what lies behind the star. Manning’s personal life has blended self-discovery, activism, and personal growth. Her passion for animal rights and mental health advocacy reveals a depth to her character that transcends her on-screen personas. Relationships and friendships have shaped her journey, but her ongoing pursuit of personal wellness paints a complete picture of who Taryn Manning truly is. Like a finely-tuned character study, her life off-screen is a complex narrative of triumphs, trials, and continued self-reflection.

Spinning Records & Making Deals

Stephanie Allain, Craig Brewer, DJ Qualls, Paula Jai Parker, Taryn Manning, John Singelton,Taraji P. Henson, Elise Neal and Terrence Howard (Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage for Jeremy Walker & Associates)

Manning’s reach extends beyond the stage and screen, embracing both entrepreneurial pursuits and charitable endeavors. Her musical career has been more than a hobby; it’s a thriving business, with DJing engagements and music production. Collaborations with fellow artists demonstrate her networking skills in an industry known for its competitive edge. On the philanthropy side, Manning’s advocacy for mental health and animal welfare is not mere lip service; she actively engages with organizations to make a tangible difference. The fusion of business and benevolence is a remix of traditional celebrity engagement, a refreshing beat in the symphony of stardom.

Conclusion

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 10: Actress Taryn Manning attends the Crave Escape at Comic-Con International 2015 onboard the USS Midway on July 10, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CraveOnline)

Taryn Manning’s narrative resists being confined to a single genre. She’s an actress, a singer, a DJ, a philanthropist, and so much more. It’s a tale filled with twists and turns, highs and lows, beats and pauses, all leading to a net worth that reflects financial success and a richness of experience and expression. The melody of Manning’s life plays across multiple platforms, each note resonating with a unique aspect of her talent and personality. It’s a song that invites you to dance, reflect, engage, and appreciate the artistry in both her craft and her life. A career in Hollywood is often a fleeting tune, but Manning’s melody seems poised to play on, a soundtrack to a life well-lived.