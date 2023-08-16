Trish Stratus Net Worth 2023: What Is The WWE Star Worth?

The world of professional wrestling is a dynamic and ever-evolving space, with stars rising and fading with each passing era. Among the pantheon of wrestling legends, Trish Stratus stands out as a beacon of success, both inside and outside the squared circle. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $6 million, according to FightFans, a testament to her prowess and business acumen. But how did she amass such wealth, and what ventures contributed to her impressive net worth?

Early Life & Career

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 03: Trish Stratus, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and John Morrison during WrestleMania XXVII at Georgia Dome on April 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Trish Stratus, born Patricia Anne Stratigeas, didn’t initially set out to conquer the wrestling world. She began her journey in the limelight as a fitness model. However, destiny had other plans, and by 1999, she signed with the WWE (then known as WWF). Within a year, she made her television debut, marking the beginning of an illustrious career.

Over the span of her wrestling tenure, Trish not only became one of the most recognizable female wrestlers but also clinched the WWE Women’s Championship a record seven times. Her accolades don’t end there. She was crowned the WWE Hardcore Champion and was honored as WWE’s “Diva of the Decade” for the 2000s. Though she bid adieu to full-time wrestling in 2006, she immortalized her legacy in 2013 when the WWE inducted her into the Hall Of Fame.

Life Beyond The Ring

REGINA, CANADA – OCTOBER 28: Trish Stratus attends The 22nd Annual Gemini Awards at the Conexus Arts Centre on October 28, 2007 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/George Pimentel/Wireimage)

While her wrestling career was nothing short of legendary, Trish Stratus didn’t limit herself to the confines of the ring. She ventured into the world of entertainment, gracing both the big and small screens. Notably, she starred in the 2011 Canadian film Bounty Hunters and showcased her real-life persona in the reality show Armed & Famous.

But her entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop at acting. In 2008, she founded Stratusphere Yoga, a venture that has since blossomed into a full-fledged lifestyle brand, offering a range of fitness products and workout regimes.

A Heart Of Gold

Trish Stratus (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Beyond her professional achievements, Trish Stratus gained a reputation for her philanthropic endeavors. She has championed various causes, lending her support to organizations like the Special Olympics and the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Her commitment to making a difference has earned her accolades and recognition, further solidifying her status as a multifaceted icon.

In Conclusion

Trish Stratus’s net worth, pegged at $6 million in 2023, is a culmination of her wrestling triumphs, entertainment ventures, and business pursuits. Even though she has retired from active wrestling, her influence in the industry remains unparalleled. Aspiring wrestlers and budding entrepreneurs can draw inspiration from her journey, proving that with passion and perseverance, the sky’s the limit.