6lack, Rema & Tion Wayne Join Forces With Manny Norté On "4 AM"

Manny Norté is putting in work today with a brand new single featuring a slew of incredible artists. 6lack, Rema, and Tion Wayne come through, as well as Love Renaissance, for the new single, "4AM." Taking more afrobeats influences, 6lack treads to the other side of the bond with a surprisingly fluid transition into afrobeats from his typically gloomy R&B stylings. 6lack handles hook duties on the record while Rema, Tion Wayne, and Manny Norté bring a bright and sunny record for these otherwise bleak times.

"The song means so much to me because I’m a fan of all the artists on the track and to bring all the different worlds together is something you don’t get to really see," Norté told The Fader. "The video took the song to another level! We got to shoot in Ghana over two days. Both my parents are from Ghana so to do this was historic."

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Say you wanna roll, huh?

Gotta look in your eyes

Still runnin' to my soul, huh?

Me? Don't hesitate

Tell you what you wanna know now

Know how to light up the spot

Know how to put on a show now



