Ray Lewis III Died From Lethal Drug Overdose

Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, was reported to have died at the age of 28 in mid-June. Lewis is one of the greatest defensive players to ever grace the NFL. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens and appeared in 13 Pro Bowls. He holds several NFL records related to tackling and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018. Three of his four sons followed him into the world of football. Rahsaan has played at UCF, FAU, Kentucky, and recently transferred to Georgia Southern. Meanwhile, Rayshard played at Utah State, Maryland, and Kentucky. However, Ray Lewis III was Lewis’ eldest son, and the first to undergo the football journey.

The following day, police reported that initial suspicions pointed to an accidental overdose by Lewis III. “The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident,” a police spokesperson said at the time. Furthermore, police reportedly administered the overdose countermeasure Naloxone. Now an autopsy has confirmed those initial suspicions.

Lethal Drug Cocktail Killed Ray Lewis III

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: Ray Lewis looks on during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

An autopsy report obtained by TMZ has revealed that Lewis III indeed died from an overdose. Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, alcohol, and alprazolam (Xanax) were all found in the former college player’s system. Despite the best efforts of those around him, and the administering of Naloxone, the lethal cocktail appeared to be too much for Lewis III.

Ray Lewis III followed his father into the world of football. Playing running back, he was a standout for Lake Mary Prep, racking up 1898 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior year. He committed to his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami. He transitioned to cornerback before transferring from Miami to Coastal Carolina. However, he was removed from the team in 2016 after being indicted on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault. However, the charges were later dropped. Lewis III finished his collegiate career at Virginia Union, a Division II HBCU. While Lewis III didn’t have the chance to follow his father to the NFL, he sought to keep his football dreams alive. In 2021, he played for the Wyoming Mustangs of Champions Indoor Football. Diego Ryland, associate head coach at Virginia Union, called Lewis III a “Great young man and a better teammate.”

