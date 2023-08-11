Miss Kitty Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?

Miss Kitty, a renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her role in the VH1 reality television series Black Ink Crew where she served as a receptionist from Season 5 to Season 8. Born on February 28, 1992, in Washington, DC, Miss Kitty began her career as a makeup artist before venturing into reality television.

The Black Ink Crew Journey

Black Ink Crew presented Miss Kitty with an opportunity to further her career. She recognized the show as a platform that could amplify her visibility in the industry. However, her journey was not without controversy. Her on-and-off relationship with the CEO of Black Ink Crew, Ceaser Emmanuel, was a source of tension on the show. This tension escalated when rumors circulated about Miss Kitty’s alleged affair with Ryan Henry, an associate of Ceaser’s who oversaw the tattoo shop featured in Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

Controversy & Departure

The rumors led to an uncomfortable confrontation between Miss Kitty and Ceaser, culminating in her dismissal from the show. This dismissal, however, was not the end of the story. Miss Kitty challenged the legality of her termination, arguing that there was no valid reason for her firing. This legal battle added another layer of drama to the already tumultuous relationship between Miss Kitty and Black Ink Crew.

Despite the controversy and her departure from the show, Miss Kitty has continued to thrive. She returned to her roots as a makeup artist and has worked actively in the industry. Furthermore, she has embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, launching a branded brush set with plans for more products in the future. She also reportedly worked on establishing a tattoo shop of her own in London.

Miss Kitty’s Net Worth In 2023

As of 2023, Kitty’s net worth is estimated to be around $300,000. This figure is a testament to her resilience and determination. Despite her challenges on the Black Ink Crew, she has built a successful career in the beauty industry. Her entrepreneurial endeavors also contribute to her net worth, demonstrating her ability to diversify her income streams.

Miss Kitty’s journey is a story of resilience and determination. From her beginnings as a makeup artist to her time on the Black Ink Crew and her current entrepreneurial ventures, she has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Her net worth of $300,000 in 2023 is a testament to her success and impact in the world of beauty and entertainment.