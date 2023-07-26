Memphis Grizzlies Refuse To Comply With Seton Hall Subpoena

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly defied a subpoena from Seton Hall University as the college fights a lawsuit filed by a former player. Myles Powell, who played for Seton Hall between 2016 and 2020, is currently suing the college for medical negligence. According to Powell, the school forced him to play through a torn meniscus in his senior year. This, according to the lawsuit, caused Powell to go undrafted in the 2020 draft, despite Powell alleging that he was previously viewed as a lottery pick prospect.

Powell averaged 17.5 points per game in his college career, including 21 points per game in his senior year. After going undrafted, Powell spent a year with the Knicks’ G League affiliate before playing 11 games for the Sixers on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season. Powell currently plays for the Filipino Bay Area Dragons in the East Asia Super League. However, Powell did take part in 2023 Summer League with the Houston Rockets. As part of this lawsuit, Seton Hall has requested scouting documents on Powell from all NBA teams. However, one team, in particular, is holding out.

Grizzlies Hit Back At Seton Hall

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: Myles Powell #61 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against Justin Minaya #60 and Duop Reath #68 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly refused to comply with Seton Hall’s subpoena. Furthermore, the Grizzlies have even gone as far as to attempt to get the subpoena quashed. “There exists no good reason to draw Memphis Basketball into a dispute between Seton Hall and a former NCAA basketball player that involves secret text messages, under-the-table pain narcotic administration, and failure to properly diagnose an injury,” a statement from the team read.

“Like any professional sports team, the analysis of a potential player, and how said player fits into a long-term planning (or short-term acquisition) goal, is highly confidential. Indeed, the format in which Memphis Basketball compiles scouting reports and/or rates players, is competitively sensitive information,” their filing in federal court added. Additionally, this is the second lawsuit that Powell has attempted. In 2022, a judge dismissed all 12 of his claims. However, he did so without prejudice, meaning that Powell could amend and refile his claims.

