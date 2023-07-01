Kim Zolciak-Biermann Net Worth 2023: What Is The “RHOA” Star Worth?

The vivacious Kim Zolciak-Biermann, born Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak on May 19, 1978, in Pensacola, Florida, embarks from a simple Southern girl to an entertainment powerhouse. Raised in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, her initial years bore no prophetic hint of her impending fame and fortune. Her life took an exciting turn when she moved to Atlanta, setting the stage for her rise to stardom and amassing an impressive net worth of $10 million in 2023, as per CAknowledge.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Net Worth: From Georgia Peach to Reality Queen

TV personalities NeNe Leakes, Bethenny Frankel and Kim Zolciak speak onstage during 2009 VH1 Divas at Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 17, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Zolciak-Biermann entered the entertainment scene with her appearance on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her larger-than-life personality and no-nonsense approach endeared her to audiences, propelling her into the limelight. Not one to rest on her laurels, she ventured into music. She released her debut single, “Tardy for the Party,” which enjoyed significant success on iTunes. Further, her popularity led to the creation of her spin-off series, Don’t Be Tardy, chronicling her whirlwind life. Additionally, marking her place in the annals of reality TV, she appeared on Dancing with the Stars, proving she could also hold her own on the dance floor.

At Home With The Biermanns: Personal Life & Highlights

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 06: Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann attend Kim Zolciak’s Birthday Party on May 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Beyond the glittering facade of show business, Zolciak-Biermann leads a dynamic personal life. Married to former NFL player Kroy Biermann, she juggles the roles of a wife, mother to six children, and a successful career woman with admirable gusto. Her family life plays out in the public eye through Don’t Be Tardy, showcasing her commitment to family values and giving fans an insight into her off-screen life. Kim and Kroy recently announced their split after he filed for divorce. However, they called the divorce off not long after.

Zolciak-Biermann is candid about her cosmetic surgeries and advocates for body positivity and self-love, encouraging others to embrace their authentic selves. Her journey through health scares, including a stroke and heart surgery, demonstrates her strength and resilience.

Pursuits Beyond Reality TV: Business Ventures & Philanthropy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 14: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Nene Leakes attend the Ultimate Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria on November 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

As if her television career were not enough, Zolciak-Biermann’s entrepreneurial spirit has seen her launch several successful businesses. They have contributed to her substantial net worth. Her skincare line, Kashmere Kollections, and her swimwear line, Salty K Swim, underline her business acumen. Her philanthropic efforts mirror her passion for life and compassion for others. She is involved in numerous charitable causes. Mainly, she focuses on those benefiting children and families. Zolciak-Biermann utilizes her fame for positive influence, exemplifying the blend of heart and hustle that has defined her career.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has carved out an extraordinary entertainment path, a delightful medley of glamour, grit, and gusto. With a net worth of $10 million, she is a shining example of how one can embrace the limelight while staying grounded, adding a dash of spice to the world of reality television. She indeed lives up to her catchphrase, “People call me a gold digger, but they just want what I have.”