Lamar Odom Starts Affordable Housing Project For Senior Citizens

Since leaving the NBA, Lamar Odom has devoted his time to God and helping others. He owns and operates three substance abuse rehabilitation centers in Southern California. Having faced with own battle with substance abuse, Odom is now looking to help people in the same situation. He became a major figure in the Bam Magera saga that unfolded earlier this year. After Magera surrendered to police after a four-day manhunt, Odom offered him a free place at rehab. While Magera initially refused, he would later accept after being placed on a 5150 hold in Los Angeles.

Now it appears that Odom is eyeing a new project – affordable living for the older residents of California. Per Odom himself, affordable living for older individuals is a pressing issue that often doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The rising cost of living and the specialist needs of older individuals means that people are often unable to find a suitable place to live. While he is starting the project in California, Odom is eager to expand the scale and scope as soon as he can. Odom is buoyed by the success of his rehab project, which is part of a wider project to help people get sober.

Odom Launches Assisted Living Project

Per TMZ, Odom has launched Odom Senior Care, which seeks to pair older individuals with pre-negotiated rates in retirement communities. Furthermore, Odom has already reached deals with two communities in Southern California – the Regency Palms in Oxnard and Long Beach. However, Odom’s goal is to work with 1000 communities across the nation. Additionally, Odom wants to achieve his 1000-community goal by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, Odom stated that the inspiration for the project was his 96-year-old grandmother, Florence. Florence has reportedly lived in the same apartment in the Bronx for the past 70 years. Odom was inspired to start Odom Senior Care after struggling to find an affordable alternative for Florence. However, Florence reportedly remains resistant to the idea of moving from the apartment where she has spent the last 70 years of her life. However, Odom is confident that he will be able to find an equitable solution for Florence before too long.

[via]