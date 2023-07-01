JJ Redick Reportedly Top Pick To Replace Jeff Van Gundy

Longtime ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy was laid off at the end of June amid layoffs at the company. The sports network engaged in “cost-saving measures”, as many Disney brands have, which namely targeted some of the higher-paid on-screen personalities. While Van Gundy is reportedly looking to bounce back to the world of coaching, it does leave a major hole for ESPN to fill. Starting in 2007, Van Gundy became a staple of ESPN‘s NBA commentary team. He primarily served as a color commentator alongside Mike Breen and Mark Jackson.

With Van Gundy’s iconic voice gone, ESPN will need to find a replacement for their NBA broadcasts. Of course, that replacement would likely have to be an internal hire. After all, you can’t fire Van Gundy for making too much money, only to poach away an external veteran talent to replace him. While the network has a wealth of talent they could consider, one name has reportedly risen to the top of the list.

JJ Redick Favorite To Replace Van Gundy

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 26: JJ Redick announces the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

“Redick has zoomed to the top of the contenders’ list to join ESPN’s top NBA game broadcast team, sources tell Front Office Sports,” Michael McCarthy wrote. “Redick, fellow ESPN analyst Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson, and four-time NBA head coach Doc Rivers are all in play to possibly succeed the laid-off Jeff Van Gundy, said sources.” All are good choices – Burke has been with ESPN since 1991. Meanwhile, Rivers would bring an interesting angle to the broadcast.

Redick has been with ESPN since his retirement from the NBA following the 2019-20 season. While has appeared in the broadcast booth here and there, most of his work has been as a talking head. Specifically, Redick has found a regular place on First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith. However, this isn’t the first major career rumor for Redick this offseason. Redick was reportedly interviewed as part of the Toronto Raptors head coaching search. However, the Raptors ultimately went with Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajaković. Despite this, Redick’s banter, wit, and game knowledge should make him an ideal fit to join the primary broadcast team for the NBA.

[via]