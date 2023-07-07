Sky Days is an unforgettable figure on VH1’s Black Ink Crew. The fiery force took over the popular reality show, and it helped boost her to international fame. This has helped her net worth grow exponentially. According to AllFamousBirthdays, Sky has amassed a worth of USD $5 million. Look at how she secured her wealth below.

Painting The Sky: Early Days

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 30: Sky Days and Justina Valentine attend the Swisher Sweets Spark Party at E11EVEN Miami on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Sky Days, born Jo Keita, carries an origin story wrapped in hustle and resilience. Born and raised in a vibrantly diverse neighborhood of New York City, she grappled with challenges from a young age. Sky learned to leverage these experiences, turning each obstacle into a stepping stone on her journey toward success. Soon, she became a TV star after her friend and business owner Ceaser Emanuel launched the Black Ink Crew reality series on VH1.

Sky Days Net Worth: Rise In TV

Premiering a decade ago, Black Ink Crew captured the unfiltered, behind-the-scenes drama of a Harlem-based tattoo parlor. Sky’s infectious energy and fierce personality soon caught viewers’ attention. With each season, her popularity surged, transforming her from an enigmatic newcomer to a celebrated reality TV sensation. This rise in fame played a pivotal role in her financial success, contributing to her net worth of $5 million.

Stormy Weather: Personal Life & Controversies

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 21: Sky Days and Drita D’Avanzo attend WE tv and Traci Braxton celebrate the new season of Braxton Family Values at The Skylark on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv)

Sky’s unabashed transparency extended to her personal life, shedding light on the highs and lows off-camera. Her strained relationship with her two sons, Genesis and Dessalines, whom she gave up for adoption as a teenager, became a central plotline of the series. In 2020, her life took another controversial twist as she was temporarily suspended from Black Ink Crew due to an altercation with a co-worker. Despite these personal storms, Sky has shown an unwavering ability to face adversity, using it as a catalyst for personal growth.

Inking Business Deals: Business Ventures Outside Of TV

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Sinqua Walls, Sky Days, Kelly Price and guest attend the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Sky Days has inked her mark on several business ventures outside reality TV. She turned her love for fashion into a thriving business, launching her clothing brand, Her Little Secret Boutique. Her chic and edgy designs have resonated with fans, adding another feather to her cap and bolstering her financial profile. Additionally, Sky has expanded her business portfolio by investing in real estate, proving her prowess as a versatile entrepreneur. She solidifies her financial standing with each strategic investment, contributing to her notable net worth.

Above The Clouds: Wrapping Up

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Jakeita “Sky” Days, Jason Lee and Karrueche Tran attend the EBONY Power 100 Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA)

Sky Days has charted a remarkable journey filled with peaks and valleys. From her humble beginnings in Harlem to her rise as a television sensation and successful entrepreneur, she has continually redefined herself. She has demonstrated tenacity despite numerous personal and professional trials. She has taken each controversy in stride, emerging stronger and more determined.

Sky’s current net worth of $5 million is not merely a financial statistic. It also symbolizes her relentless hustle, entrepreneurial spirit, and capacity to transform challenges into opportunities. As her journey unfolds, one thing is clear – Sky Days is not just a star on the small screen but a testament to perseverance in the face of adversity. Her legacy goes beyond the tattoos and TV drama, etched in the annals of pop culture as a narrative of resilience and ambition.