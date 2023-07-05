Scheana Marie Jancan, a household name for fans of Bravo’s reality show Vanderpump Rules, has significantly impacted the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her estimated net worth stands at an impressive $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Scheana Marie’s Journey To Fame

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Reality TV Personality Scheana Marie (R) and her Husband Brock Davies (L) attend Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball 2022 at The Mayan on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Born on May 7, 1985, Scheana Marie is a multi-talented personality known for her work as an actress, singer, and reality star waitress. Her journey to fame began with Vanderpump Rules. It’s a reality show that follows the lives of servers at the restaurant SUR. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump owns the establishment. Scheana Marie, a 27-year-old aspiring actress and singer at the time, joined the SUR team as the newest employee. She quickly became a fan favorite, known for her vibrant personality and dedication to her work.

Controversies & Career Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 03: Actor/models Lala Kent (L) and Scheana Marie attend the “This Is LA” Premiere Party at Yamashiro Hollywood on May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Circle 8 Productions)

Scheana Marie’s career has not been without controversy. She gained notoriety for having an affair with actor Eddie Cibrian, who is married to one of Lisa Vanderpump’s best friends and RHOBH castmates, Brandi Glanville. This led to a memorable episode of Real Housewives where Scheana and Brandi had an unexpected encounter at the restaurant. Despite the controversy, Scheana Marie’s career continued to flourish. One of her most notable film credits includes a racy scene in the TV series Femme Fatales, where she played Angel in two steamy episodes.

Pursuit Of Music & Personal Life

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 11: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Ariana Maddix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay and James Kennedy attend the DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Summer Party at Tom Tom on July 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

In addition to acting, Scheana Marie has also pursued a music career. Her debut single, “What I Like,” was released on iTunes, marking her entry into the music industry. The success of her music career is yet to match her reality TV fame. It adds another dimension to her diverse career portfolio. Additionally, Scheana was married to Michael Shay from 2014 to 2017. The details of their relationship and subsequent divorce were chronicled on Vanderpump Rules. It provided an intimate look into Scheana’s personal life.

Conclusion Of Scheana Marie Jancan’s Net Worth

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 3: Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay from Bravo Network’s Vanderpump Rules pose for a photo before the San Diego Padres face against the Chicago Cubs on June 3, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Scheana Marie Jancan’s net worth of $500,000 in 2023 shows her versatility in the entertainment industry. From reality TV to acting and music, she has proven her ability to succeed in various fields. Despite the controversies and challenges, Scheana Marie continues to shine, making her a fascinating figure in the entertainment world.