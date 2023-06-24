Celine Dion has gotten quite a boost in streams this week. This comes after the news of the Titan submersible accident. Celine Dion’s iconic contribution to the Titanic soundtrack has experienced a significant surge in streams. The song, titled “My Heart Will Go On,” has been a cultural staple since its release. However, it has not seen streaming numbers like this before. According to TMZ, the song has witnessed an increase of over 500,000 listens in just a few days.

Celine Dion is likely not exactly celebrating the news, however. Tragically, those on board the lost Titan submarine were reported to have lost their lives. The US Navy discovered acoustic data indicating a potential implosion or explosion. It happened near the area where the submersible was operating when communication was lost. Subsequent debris from the Titan confirmed the fate of those aboard. While it is not much of a comfort, it has been reported that those who perished will likely not have felt any pain. This is because the implosion would have been instantaneous.

Celine Dion’s Song Is A Heartbreaking Reminder Of Preventable Tragedies

Celine Dion has not commented on the tragedy. However, James Cameron, who directed Titanic, has. In light of the incident, the director has drawn parallels between the loss of the submersible and the infamous historical disaster. He remarked on the similarity of both incidents. He highlighted how the captain of the Titanic disregarded warnings about ice ahead. This ultimately led his ship into a fatal collision with an ice field on a moonless night. James Cameron has visited the Titanic site more than 30 times. This means that, whatever the cause of the Titan disaster, it was likely preventable.

Even though Celine Dion has not commented on the song’s resurgence in light of the news, her emotional ballad continues to resonate with listeners. It serves as a poignant reminder of the Titanic’s legacy. Unfortunately, it sounds like the tragedy of the newly lost submersible was also very much avoidable. What do you think of the resurgence in popularity for “My Heart Will Go On”? Be sure to sound off in the comments and let us know! Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[Via]