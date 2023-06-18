Bob Huggins has resigned as the men’s head basketball coach at West Virginia University and retired from college basketball in the wake of his arrest for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh, earlier this week. He announced the decision in a statement released on Saturday night.

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down,” Huggins said in a statement on Saturday.

Bob Huggins During The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – MARCH 16: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He continued: “I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”

The school responded by releasing a statement of its own. “On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state,” the statement read. “During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history. In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”

Bob Huggins Retires From College Basketball

Bob Huggins releases statement about his resignation and retirement. pic.twitter.com/OFZTjn8fjT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 18, 2023

The arrest came just six weeks after Huggins used an anti-gay slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station. The school already hit him with a $1 million salary reduction and a three-game suspension for that remark. During his tenure with the university, Huggins led Mountaineers to 11 NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four in 2010.

