645AR Shares New EP "Most Hated"

Trolling might actually be considered a form of artistic expression to some, especially if their name is 645AR. The viral sensation became an instant meme last year which, unlike most, propelled his career rather than derail it. His high-pitched, squeaky flows will leave an impression on you, whether you like it or not.

As he continues to buzz on the internet, the rapper slid through with his latest body of work, Most Hated earlier today. Laced with eight songs in total -- and no shortness of squeaking -- 645AR offers a careful glimpse into his world with assistance from Lil Tracy, Robb Banks, Lil Crank, and Smallz. SenseiATL handles a large portion of the project's production with Al Chapo earning co-producer credits on "Collection Of 10."

Check Most Hated below.