Uber Eats has become one of the go-to ways for people to consume food. The app is quite simple. You just make an order at any local restaurant. Subsequently, a delivery driver will pick it up and bring it to you. Overall, it is a massive business that has changed the food business forever.

However, sometimes, the delivery drivers have some issues with finding their intended target. For instance, one Uber Eats driver found his way onto the court during an NCAA game between Duquesne and Loyola Chicago. The entire scene was hilarious as the man wandered onto the court, leading to a stoppage in play.

Stoppage in Play. Uber Eats delivery guy goes on court with food delivery in the middle of the Duquesne game. pic.twitter.com/rY4VFIsJnR — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 26, 2023

Uber Eats Driver Steals Show

When you look at the footage down below, you can see just how ridiculous this whole scene was. Everyone was confused, including the driver who just wanted to bring the customer their food. Interestingly enough, the whole thing looked like it could have been an elaborate skit for YouTube.

“This guy’s in the corner — was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court?!” an announcer asked on the broadcast. Clearly, this driver had the whole entire arena confused. One could even liken it to the time when the YouTuber Jidion decided to get a haircut while sitting courtside at an NBA game. Overall, you have to love the creativity.

Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle.



A thread… pic.twitter.com/QMY3nmw2tq — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

Even Duquesne’s coach was lost for words. As Keith Dambrot said in the video clip below, “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” Most people wouldn’t be caring too much about this game otherwise, however, it has gotten National attention. It also helps that Duquesne won their match by a score of 72-58.

Duquesne Coach Keith Dambrot on the Uber Eats incident: pic.twitter.com/uJIHSmmuwd — A10 Talk (@A10Talk) January 26, 2023

There have been some wild incidents on basketball courts over the years. Although, this particular incident is certainly one of the more interesting. Let us know what you thought about this, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the sports world.

[Via]