LeBron James has come out with some pretty amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike Air Zoom Generation. For those who may not know, this was his first signature silhouette. Overall, it was a big hit, however, it seems to get more love now more than ever.

With LeBron reaching the end of his career, fans are starting to feel nostalgic about the NBA superstar. His early career accolades are being put into focus, and his shoes have been part of that. Consequently, some Nike Air Zoom Generation offerings are supposedly on the horizon.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers wears purple suede Nike Air Zoom Generation sneakers as he attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 101-78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nike Air Zoom Generation “Court Purple”

Subsequently, it is now being said that a PE from 2018 will be hitting the market this year. The sneaker in question is the Nike Air Zoom Generation “Court Purple.” This is a shoe that LeBron wore during 2018 Summer League action following his signing with the Lakers.

Overall, the shoe is quite nice as it is covered in purple suede. However, don’t let the monochromatic nature of the shoe fool you. These are incredible shoes that will make you stand out on the court.

For now, however, these do not have an official release date. Instead, they are just rumored for this year at a price of $190 USD. Regardless, these are dope and fans will love them.

