Dewayne Dedmon is a veteran player in the NBA, who has had a difficult season. He is currently averaging under 12 minutes per game and is averaging under 6 points and 4 rebounds. However, he is still a veteran player that the team leans on for support and solid play.

Unfortunately, there have been times when Dedmon has been frustrated with his teammates and his head coach. Erik Spoelstra might be one of the best coaches in the league, however, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t tick some guys off. On Tuesday night, that is exactly what happened.

Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Dewayne Dedmon Snaps

While taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dedmon had some words with Coach Spo during a huddle. Dedmon was clearly unhappy with the exchange, and he promptly through a massage gun on the court. Consequently, he was ejected for his gesture.

Overall, it was a pretty shocking moment as the players had no idea what was happening. The referees were very unhappy and they certainly let it be known. As for Spoelstra, he was disappointed by the move, saying “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities … That part was unacceptable.”

Dewayne Dedmon was ejected for throwing a massage gun onto the court after getting into it with Erik Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/TuFKMVz9iE — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 11, 2023

Dedmon threw a massage gun on the court after some heated words with Spo 😳 pic.twitter.com/yjJYB599HY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2023

Despite the outburst from Dedmon, Jimmy Butler led the Heat to a 112-11 victory. It was a nail-biter that included an NBA record for the Heat. They went 40-40 from the free-throw line, which is absurd. Butler went 23-23, which ultimately allowed his team to get the win. Although it has been a difficult year for the Heat, they are finding ways to win games.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA. Additionally, let us know what you think of Dedmon’s actions, in the comments below.

