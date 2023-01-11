Over the last year or so, the WWE has been through plenty of turmoil. Of course, much of this started with the ousting of Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO had been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous former staffers. Subsequently, McMahon decided to retire from the organization and its board of directors.

However, it was recently revealed that McMahon would return to the board. This is all because the WWE has some TV negotiations on the horizon and they felt that his expertise was necessary. Interestingly enough, his return has led to a whole bunch of new developments.

Vince McMahon attends the New York Moves Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Power Women Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York on November 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

WWE For Sale?

According to numerous reports last night, it was revealed that McMahon’s daughter Stephanie was leaving her post as co-CEO. Immediately after this news broke, rumors surfaced that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund was going to buy the WWE. Wrestling fans were not happy, and it led to an all-out panic on social media.

Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed as the original reports were walked back. According to Ariel Helwani, a deal between the two sides has yet to be made. While the WWE is exploring the deal, people should hold on before jumping to any conclusions.

Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say.



The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 11, 2023

There are some fans out there who believe this sale would ultimately kill the WWE. After all, AEW has been ascending as of late, and there are some wrestling fanatics who have switched allegiances. Overall, this is not good for McMahon’s company which has largely been seen as one of the biggest success stories in the United States.

If the WWE is sold to Saudi Arabia, then McMahon is most certainly in for a massive payday. Whether or not he would become the CEO again, remains to be seen. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

