Over the last couple of years, hybrid sneakers have been making a comeback, so it only makes sense we would get new colorways of the Jordan Dub Zero. This is a Jumpman hybrid shoe that has always gotten a high dose of interest. It combines multiple classic silhouettes and it makes for a unique look.

Overall, this is nowhere near the most popular silhouette. However, fans have shown an interest in these, and Jumpman is honoring their end of the bargain. Fans can expect new colorways of these in 2023, and you can find one such model, down below.

Image via Nike

A New Jordan Dub Zero

In the official images throughout this article, you can find the Jordan Dub Zero “Khaki.” Upon first look, you can tell that this is a shoe that mostly works in the Fall. Although, it seems like this shoe could be good for the Winter and the Spring as well.

Firstly, the shoe is covered in some black leather. The side panels are black as well with some engravings that bring the entire shoe together. Subsequently, the midsole is covered in black, khaki, and even white. Khaki is then found throughout the cuff lining and even the back heel tab.

Khaki – Image via Nike

Overall, fans should be quite impressed by this model. It is very clear that Jordan Brand is doing something interesting here, and we hope they continue to do so. Perhaps throughout 2023, the new colorways will continue to drop at a rapid pace. If they do, we will make sure to let you know about it.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not have an official release date. However, it should be dropping soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below.

