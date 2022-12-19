Jakobi Meyers and the New England Patriots were a trending topic on Twitter last night, for all of the wrong reasons. During their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots had one last drive to try and win the game. The score was tied at 24, and if the Patriots just ran the clock out, they would go to overtime.

However, that is not what happened. Instead, Jakobi Meyers received a lateral that should have never been attempted. Meyers had nowhere to go, and instead of going out of bounds, he attempted to throw the ball back to quarterback Mac Jones. Eventually, the ball was intercepted by Chandler Jones, who scored the dumbest last-second game-winning touchdown we have ever seen.

Jakobi Meyers with maybe the stupidest throw of all timepic.twitter.com/7v16D8a32z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2022

Jakobi Meyers Apologizes

After the game, Meyers showed accountability for his poor decision. He had tears in his eyes, and he admitted that he was trying to be the hero. Overall, it was a sad moment for the player, who clearly understands that this could have professional ramifications.

An emotional Jakobi Meyers said he was “trying to do too much and trying to be a hero” on the final play. Said he knew the score was tied and the play didn’t call for a lateral. pic.twitter.com/KiOIjKOqcR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 19, 2022

Additionally, the internet was not particularly forgiving towards Meyers. Whenever a player makes a mistake like this, you can be sure that people are going to be cruel. Of course, that is exactly what happened in this particular instance. Regardless of his humility, he was always going to get roasted.

Down below, you can find a plethora of memes that make light of the situation. Overall, the memes are pretty brutal as they portray Meyers as the villain of the Patriots’ locker room. Moreover, there is this sense that Meyers could be kicked off the team by Bill Belichick, who is known for his no-nonsense attitude.

Patriots players to Jakobi Meyers in the locker room pic.twitter.com/tHXxsBfCJE — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) December 19, 2022

Jakobi Meyers on the final play 😂 pic.twitter.com/3vck6Nor6b — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 19, 2022

Jakobi Meyers apologizing to Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/ZfR5tYlwM7 — Trang (@traaang) December 19, 2022

Bill Belichick to Jakobi Meyers in the locker room pic.twitter.com/LUjEdWZPq3 — Arslan (@thega1nz) December 19, 2022

Jakobi Meyers waking up tomorrow lol.



pic.twitter.com/haIEKVP1A1 — Geoff (@thefantasygrind) December 19, 2022

Meyers has been an effective player for the Patriots this season, although there is no doubt that this is a brutal development for him. Hopefully, the Pats keep him so he can redeem himself. After all, one play should not define an entire career.

