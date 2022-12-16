Adam Silver has certainly become one of the most progressive commissioners in professional sports. When the NFL decided to punish players for kneeling, Silver actively encouraged it. However, Silver has certainly made some missteps along the way.

Overall though, Silver is a figure that is largely respected in the sports world. He is always trying to come through with new ideas, while also creating a more inclusive NBA. His ideas will not be for everyone, although Silver’s tenure as commissioner will likely be remembered fondly whenever he retires.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a presser ahead of the NBA pre-season basketball match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Silver Talks Women Head Coaches

One thing that has highlighted Silver’s tenure is the increase in women coaches around the league. Numerous teams have women assistants, with the most famous one being Becky Hammon. Hammon got to learn from Gregg Popovich. Eventually, she went to the WNBA and won a title in her first season as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

However, Silver believes not enough progress has been made in regard to women coaches. He feels as though a woman needs to become a head coach soon, and that if it doesn’t happen within five years, it will be a disappointment.

“Progress isn’t happening as fast as I’d like to see,” Silver told Bonnie Bornstein of the “College Sports Conversations – Title IX at 50” podcast. “In jobs that aren’t about how high you can jump, or how strong you are or how tall you are, things should be completely equal. […] I would be hugely disappointed if certainly in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA.”

Hammon was on track to becoming a head coach, however, she decided to go the WNBA instead. Hammon noted it was because she felt like a head coaching job in the NBA was too far away. This ultimately speaks to the problem Silver was mentioning in the above interview.

Let us know what you think of Silver’s remarks, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

[Via]