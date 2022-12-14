If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.

Overall, it has not been an easy team for Darrell to support. After all, the Clippers have only made it to the Western Conference Finals once. Furthermore, they have never won an NBA title. Regardless, he still attends every game, like the legend he is.

Darrell Bailey aka Clipper Darrell attends “Rockin With The Stars” – Laugh! Clap! Dance! event on August 06, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Clipper Darrell Vs. Security

Unfortunately, Clipper Darrell got into an altercation with security staff at the Crypto.com arena on Monday night. Following a win against the Celtics, Bailey was looking to leave the arena, when he was stopped by a guard directing fans to the exits.

In footage obtained by TMZ, you can see Bailey talking to the guard, who puts his hand on Darrell. After trying to wave his hand off of him, the guard punches Bailey in the face. Subsequently, the Clipper fan was knocked unconscious and sent to the hospital. Lee Zeidman, the President of the arena, gave an update on the situation to TMZ.

“Clipper Darrell became involved in a verbal and then physical altercation,” Zeidman said. “After receiving immediate medical attention, Darryl was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. An investigation of the incident was launched which determined the employee’s behavior to be a direct violation of our training and approved responses resulting in the immediate termination and arrest of the employee by the LAPD.”

For now, there is no update on Clipper Darrell and his condition. Hopefully, he is doing well. It always sucks to see someone go through something like this, especially since it has been made clear that the guard was in the wrong.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this situation.

