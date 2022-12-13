Michael Jordan is considered to be the greatest basketball player ever. This is certainly well-deserved when you account for his six NBA titles and five Most Valuable Player awards. He is someone that changed the game of basketball, and he will forever be remembered.

Consequently, the NBA has done as much as possible to honor MJ. There are plenty of unique ways in which the league has done this. However, it seems as though the NBA has been working overtime on a new MJ-inspired honor. In fact, it has to do with the MVP trophy.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on before a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at Capital Centre on December 23, 1992 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan Trophy

Today, it was revealed by the NBA that the MVP trophy is now inspired by the heroics of Michael Jordan. The league actually announced six new trophies that are inspired by various legends. Overall, the MJ MVP trophy is the one getting all of the attention thanks to who is behind it all.

In the image down below, you can see all of the details that reference Michael. Firstly, we have the five-sided base which is a reference to his MVP trophies. From there, the nameplate has six sides and you can probably guess why. The height and weight of the trophy 23.6″ tall and 23.6 pounds respectively. Of course, this is due to his number and title count. Overall, the NBA got very creative with the details here. However, fans will appreciate said creativity.

Paying homage through the details.



An in-depth look at the intricacies and stories featured within the design of the new Michael Jordan Trophy for the #KiaMVP. pic.twitter.com/WyOXgsKVxQ — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2022

A legendary namesake for the pinnacle of basketball performance.



The new Michael Jordan Trophy for the NBA #KiaMVP features a player breaking out of a rock as the patina of the trophy grows more burnished – “raw to refined” – signifying the MVP’s hard work achieving the honor. pic.twitter.com/NNsZkkDO9H — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2022

This trophy will be handed out for the very first time in 2023, and we’re sure whoever gets it will cherish it. Michael Jordan is someone that every NBA player looks up to, and it will be interesting to see who gets blessed with this new version of the MVP award.

Let us know what you think of the trophy, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the basketball world.

[Via]