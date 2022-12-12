Sha Ek’s efforts this year are worthy of the rookie of the year title. After all, he Bronx drill rapper cemented his name with a consistent string of releases this year. In September, he unveiled Face Of The What, his debut album. Paired with a string of singles and three-song packs, he’s ascended as one of the hottest rappers to come out of New York this year.

As 2022 comes to an end, Sha EK is evidently making an effort to stand out with one final offering. On Friday, he blessed fans with his latest release, Return Of The Jiggy to sum up a solid year. The 14-song project drops shortly after he released O To The G.

Return Of The Jiggy is even more tuned into expanding the Bronx drill sound with a wide-range of producers. Though Fast Life Beats and 083CHEE have their fingerprints across the tracklist, Sha EK also links up with the likes of Droski, donzi, Shah Major, YoSixty, Young Madz, and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06: Sha EK attends Return Of The Jiggy Dinner Celebration on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Though it’s only been a few months since Face Of The What, Sha EK captures his growth on Return Of The Jiggy. The rapper reflects on overcoming adversity, as well as using rap as a vehicle to make something of himself. It’s another impressive outing from Sha EK that further proves why he is one of the coldest out of the Bronx.

Sha EK is certainly only getting started. With two projects under his belt in a matter of months, he’s setting the stage for what should be a helluva a year in 2023.

Check out the tracklist for Sha EK’s Return Of The Jiggy below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the project.