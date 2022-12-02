Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.

Since retiring, Brees has been a spokesperson for various brands, including PointsBet Sportsbook. In fact, Brees revealed earlier this week that he was traveling to a remote destination in Venezuela to film an ad for the brand.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees Struck By Lightning

For those who may not know, there is a place in Venezuela called Lake Maracaibo. This place is significant as there is an unexplained lightning storm by the lake, every single night. That is exactly where Brees was filming when disaster struck. Thanks to a video from Rafael Hernandez on Twitter, you can see Brees get struck by a bolt of lightning.

“@drewbrees was struck by lightning in Catatumbo while we were recording a commercial south of Lake Maracaibo. It happened a few hours ago. More information shortly…” Hernandez wrote.

Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve… pic.twitter.com/b8PQdRpdtN — Rafael Hernández (@sincepto) December 2, 2022

Subsequently, the video has gone viral, and no one seems to know if Brees is okay. There are very few details circulating right now, and even PointsBet Sportsbook is unaware of the specifics. Moreover, the brand posted a statement on Twitter this morning.

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees,” they wrote. “We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment. — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 2, 2022

There are some people on Twitter who believe this is a marketing scheme and that it is not real. However, the recent statement by the brand makes it seem like this is a real problem with serious consequences.

