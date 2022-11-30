If you are a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, you know just how important Kris Letang has been over the years. The star defenseman has helped the team win two Stanley Cup championships, and he remains a staple of the franchise. Overall, he is a guy that the fanbase adores.

Unfortunately, Letang went through a medical emergency Monday as he suffered a stroke. Letang suffered a stroke in 2014, and he has been open and honest about his medical struggles. Subsequently, Letang was taken to the hospital where he received treatment, and is currently doing well.

Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins arrives to play against the New York Rangers in Game Two of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the Penguins’ General Manager Ron Hextall issued a statement on the matter. “We are grateful that Kris is doing well,” Hextall said. “We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC.” Additionally, Hextall noted that the Penguins are committed to making Letang’s health a priority.

“He is a warrior on the ice but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority,” Hextall revealed. Letang himself put out a statement noting that this is something he has seen before, and immediately knew how to handle it.

Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL game at Gila River Arena on March 19, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Penguins defeated the Coyotes 4-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” he said. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Hopefully, Letang continues to recover from this incredibly scary event. Strokes can be deadly, and luckily, Letang was able to get medical attention quickly.

