If you have been following Kemba Walker over the past couple of years, you know that he has been going through some unfortunate struggles. The former Hornets star burned out in Boston. Additionally, he didn’t have a great tenure with the Knicks. Eventually, he found himself in Detroit, where he was ultimately bought out.

Since that time, Walker has been finding for a new NBA home. This is easier said than done, as a lot of teams already have their point guards. It is extremely difficult to change a narrative that surrounds you, and Walker is certainly learning that the hard way right now.

Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2022 in New York City. The Timberwolves won 112-110. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kemba Walker Finds A New Team

Luckily for Walker, it seems like a team has finally taken a chance on him. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Walker is set to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. In order to make space for him, the Mavs will be putting Facundo Campazzo on waivers.

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that is in desperate need of new talent. Luka Doncic has been doing everything by himself, and Walker could certainly help out. Furthermore, Walker is someone who is motivated to get back on track, and fans are rooting for him right now.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2022

The NBA season has been interesting in the early going. Some surprise teams are taking over in the Western Conference. Moreover, a lot of players are coming through with fantastic performances, and there are various frontrunners for MVP. With Walker, perhaps the Mavs can get the push they so desperately crave.

