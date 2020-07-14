Kanye West's presidential campaign is laughable. Out of the blue, the rapper decided that he'd enter politics as the president of the United States. It's a strange move seeing as how Kanye and Trump have gotten pretty buddy-buddy over the years. Even so, Kanye even admitted that he'd rather take votes away from Biden and see Trump remain president for another term.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

50 Cent, who has been increasingly critical of Kanye in the past few years, called 'Ye's campaign a "diversion" during a recent interview with Billboard. "I'm going to contemplate running myself. I'm going to run to create a diversion for someone else," Fif said mockingly after he was asked who he was voting for in the upcoming election. "The new thing is to run to create a diversion and distract people. Would you run against someone who just gave you $2 million?" This was in reference to the report that YEEZY received over $2M in PPP.

Fif continued to suggest that Kanye only embraces Trump out of spite for when Obama called him a jackass over the Taylor Swift incident. But as he discussed Kanye's recent decision to "disavow" the president, Fif pointed out that Kanye really had no other option due to the current "climate." "How would you keep it without creating a storm of s--t for yourself?"

[Via]