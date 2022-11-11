Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the two stars on the Utah Jazz last year. Their partnership appeared to be fruitful in the regular season, but come playoff time, they were always huge pretenders. It was becoming clear that they needed to leave one another, and that’s what happened.

Donovan Mitchell Vs. Gobert

Mitchell was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Rudy Gobert is now on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to these trades, there was this sense that the two did not like each other. In fact, much of this reportedly stemmed from the COVID scandal in which Gobert put people’s health at risk.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 09, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On numerous occasions, Mitchell has tried to convince people that he and Gobert are fine. Unfortunately, NBA media doesn’t seem to believe the Cavs star. In a new interview with The Athletic, Mitchell sought to set the record straight.

Mitchell Clears The Air

“You know, we gave Utah a lot of special moments. But you know, we didn’t get the job done. Him and I have a great relationship, despite what people may feel,” Mitchell said. “On the court, it didn’t work (in terms of winning a title). I don’t hate Rudy. He doesn’t hate me. It was just one of those things where it just didn’t work out, and I feel like we live in a world where everybody’s gotta hate each other and there’s gotta be some negative thing and that’s just not the case.

“When I see him on Sunday, I’m gonna give him a hug and smile and laugh. And when we’re on the court, it’s time to go at it.”

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Needless to say, you’re not going to bait Mitchell into saying something bad about Gobert. At this point, any attempt to do so is in bad taste. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA.

