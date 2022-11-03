Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL right now. He is leading the Baltimore Ravens to a solid season that has them sitting at first in the AFC North. The man is looking for a huge new contract, and if you’re a Ravens fan, you better hope he gets it soon.

After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Jackson has been enjoying his time away from the field. For instance, he found himself at an All Elite Wrestling event last night in Baltimore. In fact, he got to sit ringside during the event, and it ultimately led to a callout from Chris Jericho.

As you can see in the clip down below, Jericho was talking about his Ring of Honor open title challenge which will have a mystery challenger. That’s when Jericho brought up the possibility of fighting the quarterback, saying “I’ll even whoop Lamar Jackson’s ass.”

As soon as the camera panned to Jackson, he seemed fairly shy and immediately put his head down. It was a very funny moment and you can tell that Jericho knows how to play to the fans in Baltimore. Of course, Jackson found it very humorous as he reacted to the clip on Twitter with a laughing emoji.

After the show, Jackson was able to link up with a few of the performers from the show. This included Jericho as well as Big Show, Mark Henry, and Jeff Jarrett, among others. Jackson was all smiles and you could tell he was having an amazing time amongst some legendary wrestlers.

AEW continues to grow into a massive business and in the eyes of many, it has surpassed WWE in terms of raw entertainment. They continue to grow their roster, and overall the growth of the company has been impressive to watch.

Let us know what you think of AEW, in the comments down below.