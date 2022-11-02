Back on February 4th of 2021, Andy Reid’s son Britt got into a car crash that ultimately affected the life of a young girl named Ariel Young. The five-year-old suffered traumatic brain injuries in the crash and they are going to affect her well-being for the rest of her life

For those who are unaware, Reid was actually an assistant coach for the Chiefs, and this incident happened just days before the Super Bowl. Reid was unable to participate in the Super Bowl as a result of this incident, and now, he is facing some dire consequences that will leave him behind bars.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Reid was in court this week where he was sentenced to three years in prison. Britt Reid had already pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated. His blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .113 and he was going 20 MPH over the legal limit.

Throughout the trial for the crash, Reid was facing a maximum of seven years in prison, which is fairly harsh for these kinds of crashes. Reid had actually asked for no jail time and just probation. In the end, he did not get what he wanted, as three years is what he will have to serve.

JR Hobbs, Reid’s attorney, has since spoken out on the sentencing. He says that Britt “respects the Court’s decision and appreciates the time and attention given to this matter.” He also went on to note that Reid feels awful about the harm he has caused.

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

“He sincerely regrets and accepts responsibility for his conduct and hopes and prays for A.Y.’s continued recovery,” Hobbs said. This was backed up by Reid’s statement in court where he said “Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family.”

