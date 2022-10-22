One of the most interesting and buzzed-about rappers and features as of late has been Kenyan-born and Minnesota-bred KayCyy, who blew up as a singer and rapper thanks to his work with Ye f.k.a Kanye West for his album Donda. He’s already released an album this year, Get Used To It, but the 25-year-old’s latest single “Breaking Point” shows that there’s no slowing him down this year.

Along with its nocturnal and vibrant music video, “Breaking Point” seems to be the first single for KayCyy’s next album, Never Been So Sure. It’s an even further deconstruction of genre and song structure, as KayCyy raps and croons sporadically with animated ad-libs over an atmospheric, almost menacing beat. It’s a perfect fit for October, especially with very minimal drum hits that keep the track low-key, but tense enough to keep you on your seat.

The genre-defying artist is asking when enough will be enough on the track, keeping a focus on the obstacles and naysayers in his way that have brought him to this “breaking point.” His stronger and more direct delivery contrast well with the track’s minimal vibe, and given that he works with so many interesting genres and sounds, it’s great to hear a track from the “THE SUN” singer that emphasizes his vocal abilities and talent for directing a song’s mood.

Fuckk … idk any other way to say and promo shit … cuz I feel like it needs no promo … just know This is the breaking Point ! Shit is about to shift ! Lol that was a bar …



Okkkk Friday Get Ya 🍿 🫣 — N B S S (@kaycyy) October 19, 2022

It’s likely that Never Been So Sure will see KayCyy diving further into experiments of electronic music, hip-hop, and alternative R&B that he’s developed on projects like his EP with electronic producer Gesaffelstein, TW20 50. This is truly a voice to watch in the industry moving forward; it’s not every day that you see a rapper bring out a six-person choir for their XXL Freshman freestyle. Yet KayCyy has that vision, and “Breaking Point” is the next step in its evolution.

Check out some standout bars from “Breaking Point” and find KayCyy’s newest track and music video on the streaming services below.

Quotable Lyrics

This is the tipping point, this is the breaking point

I see an epiphany, I won’t ever disappoint, yeah, uh

I keep a shooter that’s guardin’ me so I can run the point, yeah

I keep an angel that’s guidin’ me, devil don’t hear the noise