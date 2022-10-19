Lamar Odom says that he’s been locked out of his verified Facebook page for years and that the recent post on the page about missing Khloé Kardashian was not made by him. While Odom spoke about getting back control of his social media pages from a former manager, earlier this year, he told TMZ on Tuesday that his Facebook is the last he hasn’t gotten access to.

“Missing my best friend #memories for life,” the account posted with a picture featuring Odom and Kardashian.

The account also defended the post, writing in the comments section, “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made. I’m human just like everyone else but I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s okay too.”

While attempting to get his social pages back, Odom even went to Instagram’s headquarters in person back in April. After the trip, he said that he was back to being the owner of his account.

Odom and Kardashian were married from September 2009 to October 2016. Odom has spoken out about their breakup in the years since, admitting during an interview with Elle from earlier this year that he made mistakes that still “haunt” him.

