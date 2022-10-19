Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis responded to the recent allegations from their former nanny in a statement provided to Page Six, earlier this week. The former couple labeled the remarks “false and scurrilous accusations.”

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” Wilde and Sudeikis said in the statement.

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)

They continued: “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The woman had claimed that Sudeikis was distraught after discovering Wilde had been hooking up with Harry Styles while checking her email on an old Apple Watch. She also said that the Ted Lasso star then banned staffers from listening to any of Styles’ music in his house.

The former nanny also claimed that she was fired by Sudeikis in a drunken rage back in 2021. She had worked with them for more than three years.

“I do have sympathy for Jason because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times. But the bad times were really bad,” the nanny told the Daily Mail.

Wilde and Sudeikis share two kids, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

