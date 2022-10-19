LeBron James is currently on the Nike LeBron 20, although that isn’t stopping him and Nike from releasing a ton of awesome retro sneakers. For instance, fans have been getting some old colorways of the Nike LeBron 2. The LeBron 2 was worn back in 2004, and the superstar even got to wear these during the Olympics, where the USA eventually won Bronze.

The “USA” colorway of the Nike LeBron 2 is iconic, and now, it is getting a retro. As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe is made up of white and navy blue. These elements work well together, and with a bit of red placed throughout, it becomes clear that these are meant to be patriotic. Overall, these are solid retros that fans will be nostalgic for.

If you are planning on copping this retro, you will be able to grab it as of Tuesday, October 25th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments section below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

